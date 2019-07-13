COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Four Rocky Mountain pitchers combined to shut out Billings on seven hits, and the Vibe defeated the Mustangs 4-0 Saturday night in the Pioneer League in front of 6,518 fans at UCHealth Park.
After losing the first two games of the series, the Vibe took the last two, and allowed just two runs over the final 21 innings of the four-game set. It was the first time this season the Mustangs had been shut out.
Brady Schanuel (2-1) threw three innings of relief to get the win, while Wuilder Rodriguez also threw three shutout innings. The Vibe’s quartet struck out 12 Mustangs batters and walked two.
The Vibe stole its first run. On a 3-2 pitch in the bottom of the third, Luis Avila swiped second base and Nick Egnatuk raced home as Ernesto Martinez struck out.
Rocky Mountain tacked on two runs in the bottom of the fourth on a Jess Williams solo home run and a sacrifice fly from Bryan Torres.
After a lightning delay halted things for nearly 30 minutes in the bottom of the seventh, the Vibe added another run when play resumed on an Antonio Pinero RBI double.
The Mustangs move on to Grand Junction, where they’ll begin a four-game series with the Rockies on Sunday. First pitch is scheduled for 5 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.