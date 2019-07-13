COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Four Rocky Mountain pitchers combined to shut out Billings on seven hits, and the Vibe defeated the Mustangs 4-0 Saturday night in the Pioneer League in front of 6,518 fans at UCHealth Park.

After losing the first two games of the series, the Vibe took the last two, and allowed just two runs over the final 21 innings of the four-game set. It was the first time this season the Mustangs had been shut out.

Brady Schanuel (2-1) threw three innings of relief to get the win, while Wuilder Rodriguez also threw three shutout innings. The Vibe’s quartet struck out 12 Mustangs batters and walked two.

The Vibe stole its first run. On a 3-2 pitch in the bottom of the third, Luis Avila swiped second base and Nick Egnatuk raced home as Ernesto Martinez struck out.

Rocky Mountain tacked on two runs in the bottom of the fourth on a Jess Williams solo home run and a sacrifice fly from Bryan Torres.

After a lightning delay halted things for nearly 30 minutes in the bottom of the seventh, the Vibe added another run when play resumed on an Antonio Pinero RBI double.

The Mustangs move on to Grand Junction, where they’ll begin a four-game series with the Rockies on Sunday. First pitch is scheduled for 5 p.m.

