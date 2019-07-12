COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Luis Avalo’s RBI single in the bottom of the ninth inning scored Bryan Torres and lifted the Rocky Mountain Vibe to a 3-2 win over the Billings Mustangs Friday night in the Pioneer League.
Rocky Mountain ended a four-game losing streak as well as the Mustangs’ three-game winning streak.
The teams wrap up their four-game series Saturday at 7 p.m.
Micah Bello homered for the Vibe (10-16), and Matt Lloyd and Reniel Ozuna went deep for the Mustangs (11-15).
Nick Lodolo, Cincinnati’s 2019 first-round draft pick, made his fifth start of the season and gave up his first earned runs.
The Vibe took a 2-0 lead when Micah Bello homered off Lodolo in the bottom of the first inning. Lodolo, who is on an innings limit after throwing more than 100 innings for Texas Christian before being drafted, hadn’t allowed an earned run in his previous 6 2/3 innings.
In two innings against Rocky Mountain, Lodolo struck out five, raising his season total to 16 against no walks in 8 2/3 innings.
Rocky Mountain starter Michele Vassalotti scattered four hits and six walks in three innings, but the Mustangs couldn’t do any more damage against him than Lloyd’s solo homer in the third inning. The Vibe turned inning-ending double plays in the first and second, and finished with six twin killings for the game.
Lloyd’s fourth homer of the season pulled Billings within 2-1. Ozuna tied the score in the top of the eighth with his fourth home run of the season.
Johnnie Schneider (2-2) took the loss, while Joel Pinto (2-0) earned the victory.
