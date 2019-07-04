Mustangs 9, Voyagers 1

Billings    Great Falls    
 abrhbi abrhbi
Cotton cf 5140Weaver cf 4010
Ruiz 3b 5000Mldndo 2b 4000
Lloyd 1b 5110Crbelo 3b 4121
Ozuna rf 5121Mndza 1b 3010
Willms 2b 4230Mieses rf 3000
Yang c 5021Dlgado ss 3000
Case lf 4210Abbtt dh 3000
McAfee ss 4113Snchez c 3000
Scntlin dh 5121Comas lf 3000
Totals 429166Totals 30141
          
Billings111 020 310 
Great Falls1000 000 000 

E: Maldonado (1), Patel (1). DP: Billings 0, Great Falls 2. LOB: Billings 11, Great Falls 2. 2B: Willems (5), Mendoza (4). 3B: Scantlin (1). HR: Curbelo (2). SB: Cotton (2). PO: Mendoza.

   IPHRERBBSO
Billings        
Karcher   4.131103
Aranguren W,1-0   2.200001
Gonzalez   2.010002
         
Great Falls      
Love L,1-2   2.032100
Milto   2.041112
Reich   2.042203
Patel   1.033322
Beer   1.011101
Pineda   1.010001

HBP: McAfee (by Love), Willems (by Beer). WP: Karcher, Milto, Reich, Patel 2, Pineda. T: 2:46. A: 1,246.

Tags

Load comments