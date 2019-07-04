Mustangs 9, Voyagers 1
|Billings
|Great Falls
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Cotton cf
|5
|1
|4
|0
|Weaver cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Ruiz 3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Mldndo 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Lloyd 1b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Crbelo 3b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Ozuna rf
|5
|1
|2
|1
|Mndza 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Willms 2b
|4
|2
|3
|0
|Mieses rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Yang c
|5
|0
|2
|1
|Dlgado ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Case lf
|4
|2
|1
|0
|Abbtt dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|McAfee ss
|4
|1
|1
|3
|Snchez c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Scntlin dh
|5
|1
|2
|1
|Comas lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|42
|9
|16
|6
|Totals
|30
|1
|4
|1
|Billings
|111
|020
|310
|—
|9
|Great Falls
|1000
|000
|000
|—
|1
E: Maldonado (1), Patel (1). DP: Billings 0, Great Falls 2. LOB: Billings 11, Great Falls 2. 2B: Willems (5), Mendoza (4). 3B: Scantlin (1). HR: Curbelo (2). SB: Cotton (2). PO: Mendoza.
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Billings
|Karcher
|4.1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|3
|Aranguren W,1-0
|2.2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Gonzalez
|2.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Great Falls
|Love L,1-2
|2.0
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Milto
|2.0
|4
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Reich
|2.0
|4
|2
|2
|0
|3
|Patel
|1.0
|3
|3
|3
|2
|2
|Beer
|1.0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Pineda
|1.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
HBP: McAfee (by Love), Willems (by Beer). WP: Karcher, Milto, Reich, Patel 2, Pineda. T: 2:46. A: 1,246.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.