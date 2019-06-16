Chukars 7, Mustangs 5

Idaho Falls    Billings    
 abrhbi abrhbi
 James 2b4010 Cotton cf5211
 Nacero ss3100 Finol 3b4011
 Negret rf5100 Willms 2b5120
 Aplin 1b4220 Yon rf5132
 Hudgins dh3210 Boselli c4000
 Emodi c3125 Reina pr0000
 Rdrguez lf5022 Hopkins lf5010
 Smith cf5010 McAfee ss4011
 Romero 3b4010 Sminati 1b4010
      Scntlin dh2110
 Totals367107 Totals395115
          
          
Idaho Falls 013 010 000 7
Billings 002 002 100 0 5

E: Aplin (1), Karcher (1). DP: Idaho Falls 2. LOB: Idaho Falls 8, Billings 11. 2B: Rodriguez 2 (2), Smith (2); Yon 1), Seminati (1). 3B: Cotton (1). HR: Emodi (1). SB: Nacero (1), McAfee (1). CS: James (1). S: James; Finol. SF: Emodi.

   IPHRERBBSO
Idaho Falls        
 Kaufman  542213
 Cosby  253201
 Adams W, 1-0  220013
 Bryant S, 1  100020
         
         
Billings      
 Karcher  2.224445
 Conoropo  351104
 Peguero  1.100000
 Cachutt  100001
 D'Andrea L, 0-1  232102
         

HBP: Emodi (by Karcher), Aplin (by Peguero), Bosell (by Kaufman). WP: Adams, Bryant. PB: Emodi (1). T: 3:28. A: 3,376. 

Tags

Load comments