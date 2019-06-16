Chukars 7, Mustangs 5
|Idaho Falls
|Billings
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|James 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Cotton cf
|5
|2
|1
|1
|Nacero ss
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Finol 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Negret rf
|5
|1
|0
|0
|Willms 2b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|Aplin 1b
|4
|2
|2
|0
|Yon rf
|5
|1
|3
|2
|Hudgins dh
|3
|2
|1
|0
|Boselli c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Emodi c
|3
|1
|2
|5
|Reina pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Rdrguez lf
|5
|0
|2
|2
|Hopkins lf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Smith cf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|McAfee ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Romero 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Sminati 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Scntlin dh
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Totals
|36
|7
|10
|7
|Totals
|39
|5
|11
|5
|Idaho Falls
|013
|010
|000
|2
|—
|7
|Billings
|002
|002
|100
|0
|—
|5
E: Aplin (1), Karcher (1). DP: Idaho Falls 2. LOB: Idaho Falls 8, Billings 11. 2B: Rodriguez 2 (2), Smith (2); Yon 1), Seminati (1). 3B: Cotton (1). HR: Emodi (1). SB: Nacero (1), McAfee (1). CS: James (1). S: James; Finol. SF: Emodi.
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Idaho Falls
|Kaufman
|5
|4
|2
|2
|1
|3
|Cosby
|2
|5
|3
|2
|0
|1
|Adams W, 1-0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Bryant S, 1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Billings
|Karcher
|2.2
|2
|4
|4
|4
|5
|Conoropo
|3
|5
|1
|1
|0
|4
|Peguero
|1.1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cachutt
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|D'Andrea L, 0-1
|2
|3
|2
|1
|0
|2
HBP: Emodi (by Karcher), Aplin (by Peguero), Bosell (by Kaufman). WP: Adams, Bryant. PB: Emodi (1). T: 3:28. A: 3,376.
