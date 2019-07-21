Chukars 4, Mustangs 3

Idaho Falls    Billings    
 abrhbi abrhbi
Marquez 2b 4010Cottn cf 5010
Dungan ss 4010Scntlin lf 5120
Aplin 1b 4000Ruiz 3b 4010
Emodi dh 4110Yang c 2101
Negret rf 4110Lloyd 1b 4010
Henry cf 4223Willms 2b 4001
Rdrgz lf 3010Yon rf 2000
Mscrlla c 3001Hpkns rf 1100
Nacero 3b 4010Case dh 2000
     McAfee ss 4011
Totals 34484Totals 33373
          
Idaho Falls010 200 000 
Billings000 000 210 

E: Nacero (5). DP: Idaho Falls 2, Billings 3. LOB: Idaho Falls 3, Billings 7. 2B: Lloyd (4). HR: Henry (3). SB: Dungan (5), Scantlin (2). S: Rodriguez, Ruiz. SF: Mascarella, Yang.

   IPHRERBBSO
Idaho Falls        
Webb   6.232034
Cox BS,3   1.131100
Ramirez W,1-0   2.010003
         
Billings      
McGregor   5.263303
McDonald   2.120002
Peguero   1.000002
Aranguren L,2-1   1.001000
         

HBP: (by Webb) Yang. WP: Cox, McGregor. T: 2:39. A: 2,085.

