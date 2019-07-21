Chukars 4, Mustangs 3
|Idaho Falls
|Billings
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Marquez 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Cottn cf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Dungan ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Scntlin lf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|Aplin 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Ruiz 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Emodi dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Yang c
|2
|1
|0
|1
|Negret rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Lloyd 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Henry cf
|4
|2
|2
|3
|Willms 2b
|4
|0
|0
|1
|Rdrgz lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Yon rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Mscrlla c
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Hpkns rf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Nacero 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Case dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|McAfee ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Totals
|34
|4
|8
|4
|Totals
|33
|3
|7
|3
|Idaho Falls
|010
|200
|000
|1
|—
|4
|Billings
|000
|000
|210
|0
|—
|3
E: Nacero (5). DP: Idaho Falls 2, Billings 3. LOB: Idaho Falls 3, Billings 7. 2B: Lloyd (4). HR: Henry (3). SB: Dungan (5), Scantlin (2). S: Rodriguez, Ruiz. SF: Mascarella, Yang.
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Idaho Falls
|Webb
|6.2
|3
|2
|0
|3
|4
|Cox BS,3
|1.1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Ramirez W,1-0
|2.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Billings
|McGregor
|5.2
|6
|3
|3
|0
|3
|McDonald
|2.1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Peguero
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Aranguren L,2-1
|1.0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
HBP: (by Webb) Yang. WP: Cox, McGregor. T: 2:39. A: 2,085.
