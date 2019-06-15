Chukars 4, Mustangs 3

(Saturday)

Idaho Falls    Billings    
 abrhbi abrhbi
James 2b 3000Cotton cf 4000
M. Garcia ss 4111Willems 2b 4120
Negret rf 4112Case lf 3001
Aplin 1b 4010Ozuna dh 4000
Hudgins c  4020Reina c 3100
I. Rodriguez dh 4100Hopkins rf 3100
Bradshaw cf 4000Amador ss 4000
Henry lf 3011Seminati 1b 4031
H. Pineda 3b 3110McAfee 3b 2011
          
          
          
Totals 33474Totals 31363
Idaho Falls000 003 100 
Billings110 000 001 

E: Billings: McDonald (1). LOB: Idaho Falls 3, Billings 7. 3B: Willems (1). HR: Negret (1). SB: Henry (1), Hopkins (1). SF: Case.

   IPHRERBBSO
Idaho Falls        
Alcantara (W,1-0)   532224
Van Buren (S,1)   431116
         
         
         
         
Billings      
Medrano   510005
Dunne (L,0-1)   133311
McDonald  221001
Gonzalez   100010
         
         

HBP: McAfee (by Van Buren), Reina (by Van Buren). T: 2:39. A: 3,392.

