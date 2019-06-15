Chukars 4, Mustangs 3
(Saturday)
|Idaho Falls
|Billings
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|James 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Cotton cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|M. Garcia ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Willems 2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Negret rf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|Case lf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Aplin 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Ozuna dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Hudgins c
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Reina c
|3
|1
|0
|0
|I. Rodriguez dh
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Hopkins rf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Bradshaw cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Amador ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Henry lf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Seminati 1b
|4
|0
|3
|1
|H. Pineda 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|McAfee 3b
|2
|0
|1
|1
|Totals
|33
|4
|7
|4
|Totals
|31
|3
|6
|3
|Idaho Falls
|000
|003
|100
|—
|4
|Billings
|110
|000
|001
|—
|3
E: Billings: McDonald (1). LOB: Idaho Falls 3, Billings 7. 3B: Willems (1). HR: Negret (1). SB: Henry (1), Hopkins (1). SF: Case.
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Idaho Falls
|Alcantara (W,1-0)
|5
|3
|2
|2
|2
|4
|Van Buren (S,1)
|4
|3
|1
|1
|1
|6
|Billings
|Medrano
|5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|5
|Dunne (L,0-1)
|1
|3
|3
|3
|1
|1
|McDonald
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Gonzalez
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
HBP: McAfee (by Van Buren), Reina (by Van Buren). T: 2:39. A: 3,392.
