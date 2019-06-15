Chukars 5, Mustangs 2

Idaho Falls    Billings    
 abrhbi abrhbi
M. Garcia ss 5010Case lf 4000
Nacero 2b 4000Willems 2b 3010
Negret rf 4010Ozuna rf 4010
Aplin 1b 5121Yon dh 4010
Hudgins dh 5120Reina c 4000
Emodl c 3110Cotton cf 4110
I. Rodriguez  lf4100Amador ss 4111
Smith cf 2110Seminati 1b 4010
Romero 3b 4011Finol 3b 3011
          
          
          
Totals 36592Totals 34272
Idaho Falls020 200 001 
Billings020 000 000 

E: Idaho Falls 2 (Nacero, Romero), Billings 2 (Reina, Amador). DP: Billings 1. LOB: Idaho Falls 10, Billings 7. 2B: Emodi (1), Negret (1), Smith (1), Hudgins (1), Willems (1), Amador (1), Ozuna (1). HR: Aplin (1). SB: Smith (1). CS: Garcia (1). SF: Finol.

   IPHRERBBSO
Idaho Falls        
Zerpa   4.152214
Webb (W,1-0)   4.2200010
         
         
         
         
Billings      
Carreno (L,0-1)   3.244313
McGregor   320010
Nino  1.120002
Schneider   111101
         
         

HBP: Emodi 2 (by Carreno, by Nino), Smith 2 (by Carreno, by Carreno). WP: Zerpa, Carreno 3, Nino. T: 3:01. A:3,298.

