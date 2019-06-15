Chukars 5, Mustangs 2
|Idaho Falls
|Billings
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|M. Garcia ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Case lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Nacero 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Willems 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Negret rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Ozuna rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Aplin 1b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|Yon dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Hudgins dh
|5
|1
|2
|0
|Reina c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Emodl c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Cotton cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|I. Rodriguez lf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Amador ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Smith cf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Seminati 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Romero 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Finol 3b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Totals
|36
|5
|9
|2
|Totals
|34
|2
|7
|2
|Idaho Falls
|020
|200
|001
|—
|5
|Billings
|020
|000
|000
|—
|2
E: Idaho Falls 2 (Nacero, Romero), Billings 2 (Reina, Amador). DP: Billings 1. LOB: Idaho Falls 10, Billings 7. 2B: Emodi (1), Negret (1), Smith (1), Hudgins (1), Willems (1), Amador (1), Ozuna (1). HR: Aplin (1). SB: Smith (1). CS: Garcia (1). SF: Finol.
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Idaho Falls
|Zerpa
|4.1
|5
|2
|2
|1
|4
|Webb (W,1-0)
|4.2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|10
|Billings
|Carreno (L,0-1)
|3.2
|4
|4
|3
|1
|3
|McGregor
|3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Nino
|1.1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Schneider
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
HBP: Emodi 2 (by Carreno, by Nino), Smith 2 (by Carreno, by Carreno). WP: Zerpa, Carreno 3, Nino. T: 3:01. A:3,298.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.