Chukars 3, Mustangs 0
|Billings
|Idaho Falls
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Cotton cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Marquez 3b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Ozuna rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Dungan ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Free dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Alpin 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Yang c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Emodi dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Lloyd 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Negret rf
|3
|1
|2
|2
|Ruiz 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Henry cf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Willems 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Rodriguez lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Reyes ss
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Mascarella c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|McAfee 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|James 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Case lf
|2
|0
|2
|0
|Totals
|23
|0
|5
|0
|Total
|22
|3
|6
|3
|Billings
|000
|000
|0
|—
|0
|Idaho Falls
|010
|002
|x
|—
|3
E: Cotton (2). DP: Billings 2, Idaho Falls 1. LOB: Billings 4, Idaho Falls 4. 2B: Cotton (8), Case 2 (4), Yang (7), Dungan (10). HR: Negret (8). CS: Marquez (4).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Billings
|Davis (L,0-1)
|4
|2
|1
|1
|2
|4
|Schneider
|2
|4
|2
|2
|1
|4
|Idaho Falls
|Webb (W,2-3)
|7
|5
|0
|0
|1
|10
HBP: Yang (by Webb). T: 1:58. A: 3,133.
