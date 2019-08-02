Chukars 3, Mustangs 0

Billings    Idaho Falls    
 abrhbi abrhbi
Cotton cf 3010Marquez 3b 1100
Ozuna rf 3000Dungan ss 3010
Free dh 2000Alpin 1b 3110
Yang c 2010Emodi dh 2000
Lloyd 1b 3000Negret rf3122
Ruiz 3b 3000Henry cf 3011
Willems 2b 0000Rodriguez lf 3000
Reyes ss 2010Mascarella c 2010
McAfee 2b 2000James 2b 2000
Case lf 2020     
          
          
Totals 23050Total 22363
Billings000 000 
Idaho Falls010 002 

E: Cotton (2). DP: Billings 2, Idaho Falls 1. LOB: Billings 4, Idaho Falls 4. 2B: Cotton (8), Case 2 (4), Yang (7), Dungan (10). HR: Negret (8). CS: Marquez (4).

   IPHRERBBSO
Billings        
Davis (L,0-1)   421124
Schneider   242214
         
         
         
         
Idaho Falls      
Webb (W,2-3)   7500110
         
         
         
         
         

HBP: Yang (by Webb). T: 1:58. A: 3,133.

