Chukars 18, Mustangs 6

Billings    Idaho Falls    
 abrhbi abrhbi
 Scntlin lf4110 Dungan ss6262
 Ruiz 3b5000 Marquez 3b6243
 Willems 2b4200 McCnnell dh5223
 Ozuna rf4134 Aplin 1b1201
 Cotton cf5130 Pineda 1b2000
 Boselli c3000 Negret rf5211
 Hopkins dh3000 Rdriguz lf4225
 Sminati 1b4112 Brdshw cf5001
 Finol ss4000 Vidal c4200
 Totals36686 James 2b4442
      Totals42181918
          
          
Billings 110 100 201 6
Idaho Falls 410 503 14x 18

E: Ruiz 2 (4), Aplin (2), James (1). LOB: Billings 9, Idaho Falls 8. 2B: Cotton (1), Ozuna (2), Dungan 2 (5), McConnell 2 (2), Rodriguez (3), James (1). HR: Seminati (1), Ozuna (3), Rodriguez (2). SB: Scantlin (1). CS: Marquez (1). SF: Ozuna, Aplin. 

   IPHRERBBSO
Billings        
 McGregor L, 0-1  31010812
 Gonzalez  2.243312
 Nino  1.121102
 Martinez  134420
         
         
Idaho Falls      
 Marsh  342205
 Ridings W, 1-0  333346
 Adams S, 1  311002
         
         
         

HBP: Boselli (by Ridings), James (by Gonzalez), Rodriguez (by Martinez), McConnell (by Martinez). WP: McGregor, Ridings. T: 3:05. A: 1,529. 

