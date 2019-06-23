Chukars 18, Mustangs 6
|Billings
|Idaho Falls
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Scntlin lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Dungan ss
|6
|2
|6
|2
|Ruiz 3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Marquez 3b
|6
|2
|4
|3
|Willems 2b
|4
|2
|0
|0
|McCnnell dh
|5
|2
|2
|3
|Ozuna rf
|4
|1
|3
|4
|Aplin 1b
|1
|2
|0
|1
|Cotton cf
|5
|1
|3
|0
|Pineda 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Boselli c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Negret rf
|5
|2
|1
|1
|Hopkins dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Rdriguz lf
|4
|2
|2
|5
|Sminati 1b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|Brdshw cf
|5
|0
|0
|1
|Finol ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Vidal c
|4
|2
|0
|0
|Totals
|36
|6
|8
|6
|James 2b
|4
|4
|4
|2
|Totals
|42
|18
|19
|18
|Billings
|110
|100
|201
|—
|6
|Idaho Falls
|410
|503
|14x
|—
|18
E: Ruiz 2 (4), Aplin (2), James (1). LOB: Billings 9, Idaho Falls 8. 2B: Cotton (1), Ozuna (2), Dungan 2 (5), McConnell 2 (2), Rodriguez (3), James (1). HR: Seminati (1), Ozuna (3), Rodriguez (2). SB: Scantlin (1). CS: Marquez (1). SF: Ozuna, Aplin.
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Billings
|McGregor L, 0-1
|3
|10
|10
|8
|1
|2
|Gonzalez
|2.2
|4
|3
|3
|1
|2
|Nino
|1.1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Martinez
|1
|3
|4
|4
|2
|0
|Idaho Falls
|Marsh
|3
|4
|2
|2
|0
|5
|Ridings W, 1-0
|3
|3
|3
|3
|4
|6
|Adams S, 1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
HBP: Boselli (by Ridings), James (by Gonzalez), Rodriguez (by Martinez), McConnell (by Martinez). WP: McGregor, Ridings. T: 3:05. A: 1,529.
