Mustangs 10, Osprey 7

(Monday)

Billings    Missoula    
 abrhbi abrhbi
McAfee 3b 4110Watson Jr. cf 5124
Hopkins lf 5220C Garcia 2b 3000
Willems 2b 5110Andueza c 5130
Ozuna rf 4210Brickhouse 1b 4100
Cotton cf 4325Peguero ss 4220
Yang c 4011Carranza dh 5011
Yon dh 5132Maxwell 3b 3110
Seminati 1b 3001D Sanchez rf 5011
Amador ss 4020Lachance lf 3100
          
          
          
Totals3810139Totals 377106
Billings502 300 000 10 
Missoula011 300 002 

E: Seminati (1), Ozuna (3), Sanchez (1). DP: Missoula 1. LOB: Billings 7, Missoula 10. 2B: Cotton (2), D. Sanchez (3), Watson Jr. (1). HR: Yon (1), Cotton (1), Watson Jr. (3). SF: Seminati, Yang.

   IPHRERBBSO
Billings        
Carreno (W,1-2)   3.144234
Schneider   1.221001
D'Andrea   1.220022
McDonald   2.122122
         
         
Missoula      
Poulin (L,0-1)   2.157721
De La Cruz   1.263311
Hull   310005
Williams   210004
         
         

HBP: McAfee (by Poulin). WP: D'Andrea. PB: Yang (1). T: 3:17. A: 1,291.

