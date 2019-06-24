Mustangs 10, Osprey 7
(Monday)
|Billings
|Missoula
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|McAfee 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Watson Jr. cf
|5
|1
|2
|4
|Hopkins lf
|5
|2
|2
|0
|C Garcia 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Willems 2b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Andueza c
|5
|1
|3
|0
|Ozuna rf
|4
|2
|1
|0
|Brickhouse 1b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Cotton cf
|4
|3
|2
|5
|Peguero ss
|4
|2
|2
|0
|Yang c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Carranza dh
|5
|0
|1
|1
|Yon dh
|5
|1
|3
|2
|Maxwell 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Seminati 1b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|D Sanchez rf
|5
|0
|1
|1
|Amador ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Lachance lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Totals
|38
|10
|13
|9
|Totals
|37
|7
|10
|6
|Billings
|502
|300
|000
|—
|10
|Missoula
|011
|300
|002
|—
|7
E: Seminati (1), Ozuna (3), Sanchez (1). DP: Missoula 1. LOB: Billings 7, Missoula 10. 2B: Cotton (2), D. Sanchez (3), Watson Jr. (1). HR: Yon (1), Cotton (1), Watson Jr. (3). SF: Seminati, Yang.
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Billings
|Carreno (W,1-2)
|3.1
|4
|4
|2
|3
|4
|Schneider
|1.2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|D'Andrea
|1.2
|2
|0
|0
|2
|2
|McDonald
|2.1
|2
|2
|1
|2
|2
|Missoula
|Poulin (L,0-1)
|2.1
|5
|7
|7
|2
|1
|De La Cruz
|1.2
|6
|3
|3
|1
|1
|Hull
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|5
|Williams
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
HBP: McAfee (by Poulin). WP: D'Andrea. PB: Yang (1). T: 3:17. A: 1,291.
