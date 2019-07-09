Mustangs 3, Osprey 0

 abrhbi abrhbi
Reyes, J ss 3010Cotton cf4000
Andueza dh 4010Scantlin dh 4121
Carranza lf 4000Lloyd 1b 3000
Brickhouse 1b 4000Ozuna rf 4000
Canzone cf4020Seminati 3b 3000
Watson Jr. rf 2000  Willems 2b1110
Garcia, C 2b 4010Yang c 4011
Maxwell 3b 4000Case lf 4110
Valbuena c 4000McAfee 2b-3b 3020
     Reyes, R ss 2000
Totals 33050Totals 32372
          
Missoula000 000 000 
Billings000000 12x 

E: Valbuena (4), Watson Jr. (3), Seminati (4). LOB: Missoula 10, Billings 7. 2B: Reyes, J (4), Canzone 2 (7), Scantlin (3), Case (1). HR: Scantlin (1). SB: Canzone (3).

   IPHRERBBSO
Missoula        
McMinn   5.030009
Zorilla L, 1-1   1.211012
Williams   0.111111
De La Cruz, E   1.021001
         
Home      
Rodriguez   5.020036
McDonald   1.010011
Schneider W, 2-1   2.020003
Peguero S, 2   1.000002
         

HBP: WP: PB: BK:  T: A:

