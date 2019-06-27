Mustangs 7, Osprey 3

(Wednesday)

Billings    Missoula    
 abrhbi abrhbi
Case lf 5232Watson cf 4111
Ruiz 3b 5020Garcia 2b 3100
Willems 2b 5022Andueza 3b 3000
Ozuna rf 4010Brickhouse 1b 3121
Yon dh 5010Peguero ss 4010
Seminati 1b 4110Martinez dh 3000
Hopkins cf 1100Sanchez rf 4000
Martinez c 4120Valbuena c 3001
Finol ss 4222Lachance lf 4000
Totals 377146Totals 31343
          
          
          
Billilngs001 000 141 
Missoula000 101 100 

E: Willems (1), Sanchez (2), Brickhouse (1). DP: Billings 1, Missoula 2. LOB: Billings 12, Missoula 6. 2B: Ruiz (3), Yon (2), Finol (1), Brickhouse 2 (4). HR: Case (1), Watson Jr. (4). S: Hopkins. SF: Finol.

   IPHRERBBSO
Billings        
Medrano   411114
Aranguren   232200
Nino W, 1-2   1.100012
Stevenson S,1   1.200012
         
         
Missoula      
Martinez   451124
Marchese   351124
Fritze L, 0-1   1.145422
Whitson   0.200010
         
         

HBP: Martinez, F. (by Nino); Valbueno (by Nino). WP: Martinez, E. T: 3:12. A: 1,409.

