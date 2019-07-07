Mustangs 2, Osprey 1

Missoula    Billings    
 abrhbi abrhbi
Coursey 2b 4010Cotton cf 4020
Andueza c 4000Ruiz 3b 2120
Carranza lf 3120McAfee 3b2000
Brckhse 1b 4011Lloyd 1b 2100
FMrtnz dh 4010Smnti 1b 1000
JReyes ss3000Ozuna rf 4000
WatsonJr CF 3000Willms 2b 4021
CGarcia 3b 3000Yang c 4021
DSnchz rf 3010Case dh 4000
     Hpkns lf 3010
     RReyes ss 2000
Totals 31161Totals 32292
          
Missoula000 010 000 
Billings200 000 000 

E: Fuenmayor (1), C. Garcia (3), Ruiz (7). DP: Billings 1. LOB: Missoula 4, Billings 8. 2B: Carranza (4), Ruiz (7), Willems (6). SB: D. Sanchez (1). CS: Cotton (2). S: R. Reyes.

   IPHRERBBSO
Missoula        
Pope L, 0-1   0.242211
E. Martinez   5.130005
Fuenmayor   2.020003
         
         
Billings      
Lodolo   2.120005
Conoropo W, 3-0   5.221115
Peguero S, 1   1.020001
         

T: 2:18. A: 2,987.

Tags

Load comments