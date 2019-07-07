Mustangs 2, Osprey 1
|Missoula
|Billings
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Coursey 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Cotton cf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Andueza c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Ruiz 3b
|2
|1
|2
|0
|Carranza lf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|McAfee 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Brckhse 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Lloyd 1b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|FMrtnz dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Smnti 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|JReyes ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Ozuna rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|WatsonJr CF
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Willms 2b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|CGarcia 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Yang c
|4
|0
|2
|1
|DSnchz rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Case dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Hpkns lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|RReyes ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|31
|1
|6
|1
|Totals
|32
|2
|9
|2
|Missoula
|000
|010
|000
|—
|1
|Billings
|200
|000
|000
|—
|2
E: Fuenmayor (1), C. Garcia (3), Ruiz (7). DP: Billings 1. LOB: Missoula 4, Billings 8. 2B: Carranza (4), Ruiz (7), Willems (6). SB: D. Sanchez (1). CS: Cotton (2). S: R. Reyes.
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Missoula
|Pope L, 0-1
|0.2
|4
|2
|2
|1
|1
|E. Martinez
|5.1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|5
|Fuenmayor
|2.0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Billings
|Lodolo
|2.1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|5
|Conoropo W, 3-0
|5.2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|5
|Peguero S, 1
|1.0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
T: 2:18. A: 2,987.
