Mustangs 6, Rockies 4

Billings    Grand Junction    
 abrhbi abrhbi
 Scantlin rf5122 Diaz ss4000
 McAfee 2b4112 Nvarro ss0000
 Ruiz 3b4021 Ylowitz cf4010
 Lloyd dh4000 Koss 3b3210
 Sminati 1b4010 Smpsn c4132
 Hpkins cf4021 Pena lf4000
 Case lf4000 Cabrera rf4111
 Mrtinez c3100 Taylor 1b4011
 Reyes ss4320 Barnwll dh4010
 Totals 36 6 10 6 Brown 2b3000
      Totals34484
          
          
Billings 001 032 000 6
Grand Junction 200 200 000 4

E: Diaz (4), Cabrera (1), Moya (1). LOB: Billings , Grand Junction 5. 2B: Koss (3), Cabrera (3). 3B: Hopkins (1). HR: Simpson (5). CS: Yalowitz (1). SF: McAfee, Ruiz. 

   IPHRERBBSO
Billings        
 Rodriguez  454418
 Cachutt  100011
 Aranguran W, 2-0  2.220002
 Stevenson S, 3  1.110002
         
         
Grand Junction      
 Horn  441004
 Ausua  143311
 Moya L, 0-1  122210
 Pilar  200001
 Kostyshock  100001
         

WP: Rodriguez, Ausua. T: 2:56. A: 2,002.

