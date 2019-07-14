Mustangs 6, Rockies 4
|Billings
|Grand Junction
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Scantlin rf
|5
|1
|2
|2
|Diaz ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|McAfee 2b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|Nvarro ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ruiz 3b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Ylowitz cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Lloyd dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Koss 3b
|3
|2
|1
|0
|Sminati 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Smpsn c
|4
|1
|3
|2
|Hpkins cf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Pena lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Case lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Cabrera rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Mrtinez c
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Taylor 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Reyes ss
|4
|3
|2
|0
|Barnwll dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|36
|6
|10
|6
|Brown 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|34
|4
|8
|4
|Billings
|001
|032
|000
|—
|6
|Grand Junction
|200
|200
|000
|—
|4
E: Diaz (4), Cabrera (1), Moya (1). LOB: Billings , Grand Junction 5. 2B: Koss (3), Cabrera (3). 3B: Hopkins (1). HR: Simpson (5). CS: Yalowitz (1). SF: McAfee, Ruiz.
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Billings
|Rodriguez
|4
|5
|4
|4
|1
|8
|Cachutt
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Aranguran W, 2-0
|2.2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Stevenson S, 3
|1.1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Grand Junction
|Horn
|4
|4
|1
|0
|0
|4
|Ausua
|1
|4
|3
|3
|1
|1
|Moya L, 0-1
|1
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|Pilar
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Kostyshock
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
WP: Rodriguez, Ausua. T: 2:56. A: 2,002.
