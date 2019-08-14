Mustangs 8, Rockies 5
|Grand Junction
|Billings
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Carreras 3b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Cotton cf
|2
|2
|1
|0
|Yalowitz rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Hopkins rf
|3
|1
|0
|1
|Koss ss
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Free 1b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Simpson 1b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Yang c
|4
|0
|2
|2
|Doyle cf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|Ruiz 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Isaacs lf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|Willems dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Palma c
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Case lf
|3
|2
|1
|0
|Taylor dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|McAfee 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Brown 2b
|3
|1
|2
|1
|Reyes ss
|3
|1
|1
|2
|Totals
|35
|5
|11
|5
|Totals
|29
|8
|9
|6
|Grand Junction
|010
|000
|031
|—
|5
|Billings
|000
|110
|60x
|—
|8
E: Yalowitz (2), Carreras (14), Calvo (1), Cotton (3), Hopkins (4). DP: Grand Junction 2. LOB: Grand Junction 8, Billings 3. 2B: Ruiz (9). 3B: Koss (4). HR: Doyle (5), Isaacs (2). SB: Brown (3). S: Isaacs. SF: Yalowitz.
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Grand Junction
|Amarista L, 3-4
|6
|6
|2
|2
|2
|3
|Calvo
|0.1
|2
|5
|5
|3
|0
|Mejia
|0.2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Moya
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Billings
|Carreno W, 4-5
|5
|4
|1
|1
|2
|5
|Byrd
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Aranguren
|1
|3
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Stevenson
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
HBP: Simpson (by Carreno). WP: Calvo, Mejia, Byrd. PB: Palma, Yang. T: 2:43. A: 2,359.
