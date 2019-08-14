Mustangs 8, Rockies 5

Grand Junction    Billings    
 abrhbi abrhbi
Carreras 3b 5010Cotton cf 2210
Yalowitz rf 4011Hopkins rf 3101
Koss ss 5110Free 1b 3111
Simpson 1b 4100Yang c 4022
Doyle cf 4122Ruiz 3b 4010
Isaacs lf 3121Willems dh 4010
Palma c 4020Case lf 3210
Taylor dh 3000McAfee 2b 3110
Brown 2b 3121Reyes ss 3112
Totals 355115Totals 29896
          
          
          
Grand Junction010 000 031 
Billings000 110 60x 

E: Yalowitz (2), Carreras (14), Calvo (1), Cotton (3), Hopkins (4). DP: Grand Junction 2. LOB: Grand Junction 8, Billings 3. 2B: Ruiz (9). 3B: Koss (4). HR: Doyle (5), Isaacs (2). SB: Brown (3). S: Isaacs. SF: Yalowitz.

   IPHRERBBSO
Grand Junction        
Amarista L, 3-4   662223
Calvo   0.125530
Mejia   0.211010
Moya   100002
         
         
Billings      
Carreno W, 4-5   541125
Byrd   220003
Aranguren   133001
Stevenson   121001
         
         

HBP: Simpson (by Carreno). WP: Calvo, Mejia, Byrd. PB: Palma, Yang. T: 2:43. A: 2,359.

Tags

Load comments