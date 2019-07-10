Mustangs 8, Vibe 5
|Billings
|Rocky Mountain
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Cotton cf
|5
|1
|2
|1
|Mrtnez 1b
|3
|1
|2
|1
|Smnti 1b-3b
|5
|2
|3
|4
|Pinero ss
|5
|1
|3
|1
|Willems 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Wilson cf
|4
|0
|0
|1
|Lloyd 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Kahle c
|5
|0
|2
|0
|Ozuna rf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Torres 3b
|5
|0
|2
|1
|Yon dh
|4
|2
|3
|0
|Bello rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Yang c
|5
|0
|3
|3
|Wllms lf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Case lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Avalo dh
|3
|1
|0
|0
|McAfee 3b-2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Egnatuk
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Reyes ss
|4
|2
|3
|0
|Totals
|40
|8
|16
|8
|Totals
|37
|5
|11
|5
|Billings
|011
|000
|303
|—
|8
|Rocky Mt
|020
|000
|003
|—
|5
E: Case (2). DP: Rocky Mountain 1. LOB: Billings 9, Rocky Mountain 11. 2B: Reyes (1), Cotton (5), Seminati (3), Yang (3), Williams (6), Martinez (5). 3B: Torres (1). HR: Seminati 2 (5). SB: Bello (3). CS: Cotton (3). S: Case. SF: Wilson.
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Billings
|McGregor
|5.2
|6
|2
|2
|0
|4
|Nino W, 2-2
|0.1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Koch
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Cachutt
|0.2
|2
|3
|3
|1
|1
|Stevenson S,2
|0.1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Rocky Mountain
|Begue
|3
|5
|2
|2
|0
|2
|Floyd
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Schultz L,0-1
|2.1
|5
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Sabouri
|1
|5
|4
|4
|0
|0
|Sigman
|1.2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
HBP: Case (by Sigman); Avalo (by Cachutt). WP: Begue. T: 3:04. A: 3,203
