Mustangs 8, Vibe 5

Billings    Rocky Mountain    
 abrhbi abrhbi
Cotton cf 5121Mrtnez 1b 3121
Smnti 1b-3b 5234Pinero ss 5131
Willems 2b 3000Wilson cf 4001
Lloyd 1b 2000Kahle c 5020
Ozuna rf 5110Torres 3b 5021
Yon dh 4230Bello rf 3000
Yang c 5033Wllms lf 5110
Case lf 3000Avalo dh 3100
McAfee 3b-2b 4010Egnatuk 4111
Reyes ss 4230     
Totals 408168Totals 375115
          
          
Billings011 000 303 
Rocky Mt020 000 003 

E: Case (2). DP: Rocky Mountain 1. LOB: Billings 9, Rocky Mountain 11. 2B: Reyes (1), Cotton (5), Seminati (3), Yang (3), Williams (6), Martinez (5). 3B: Torres (1). HR: Seminati 2 (5). SB: Bello (3). CS: Cotton (3). S: Case. SF: Wilson.

   IPHRERBBSO
Billings        
 McGregor  5.262204
Nino W, 2-2   0.100010
Koch   220011
Cachutt   0.223311
Stevenson S,2   0.110010
         
Rocky Mountain      
Begue   352202
Floyd   100011
Schultz L,0-1   2.151112
Sabouri   154400
Sigman   1.211102
         

HBP: Case (by Sigman); Avalo (by Cachutt). WP: Begue. T: 3:04. A: 3,203

