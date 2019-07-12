Mustangs 6, Vibes 1

Billings    Rocky Mountain    
 abrhbi abrhbi
Scantlin dh 5111Martinez 1b 3010
Seminati 3b 3000Pinero ss 4020
Ruiz 3b 1000Sano lf 2000
Lloyd 1b 4010Kahle dh 3000
Yon rf 5110Torres 3b 4000
Hopkins cf 4100Sibrian c 4000
Free c 4000Wilson cf 4000
Case lf 0200Bello rf 3111
McAfee 2b 3111Egnatuk 2b 3000
Reyes ss 4022     
          
          
Totals 33664Totals 30141
Billings011 103 000 
Rocky Mountain001 000 000 

E: Wilson (2), Egnatuk (5). LOB: Billings 8, Rocky Mountain 6. 2B: Pinero (10), Martinez (6). HR: Bello (5). SB: Hopkins (4). S: Sano. 

   IPHRERBBSO
Billings        
Carreno (W,1-2)   631116
Aranguren   210000
Dunne   100022
         
         
         
Rocky Mountain      
Luna (L,1-2)   453222
Alberro   1.213343
Sierra   3.100002
         
         
         

HBP: Case 2 (by Alberro, by Sierra). WP: Luna 2, Alberro. T: 2:45. A: 3,547.

