Mustangs 4, Vibes 2

Rocky Mountain    Billings    
 abrhbi abrhbi
Rodriguez, C cf 5240Cotton cf 4222
Devanney ss 4010Hopkins lf 3000
Torres 1b 5011Free dh 3120
Sibrian c 4011Yang c 2000
Williams, J 3b 4010Ozuna rf 4011
Bello, rf 4010Ruiz 3b 4031
Sano lf 3000Willems, 2b3000
Avalo, dh3010Seminati 1b4000
Martinez, E dh 1000McAfee ss 3110
Egnatuk 2b 4010 0000
Totals 372112Totals 30494
          
          
Vibes001 010 000 
Billings121 000 00x 

E: Yang (2) DP: Vibes 1, Mustangs 1. LOB: Vibes 10, Mustangs 7. 2B: Cotton (9), Free 2 (5). HR: Cotton (4). SB: Egnatuk (5), J. Williams (4). S: Willems.

   IPHRERBBSO
Rocky Mountain        
Luna, C L, 1-4   3.054434
Schanuel   3.020007
Pinto   2.020012
         
         
         
Billings      
Davis   4.041124
Koch W, 1-0   3.161101
Peguero S, 3   1.210005
         
         
         

T: 2:26 A: 2,815

