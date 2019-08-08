Mustangs 4, Vibes 2
|Rocky Mountain
|Billings
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Rodriguez, C cf
|5
|2
|4
|0
|Cotton cf
|4
|2
|2
|2
|Devanney ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Hopkins lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Torres 1b
|5
|0
|1
|1
|Free dh
|3
|1
|2
|0
|Sibrian c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Yang c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Williams, J 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Ozuna rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Bello, rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Ruiz 3b
|4
|0
|3
|1
|Sano lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Willems, 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Avalo, dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Seminati 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Martinez, E dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|McAfee ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Egnatuk 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|37
|2
|11
|2
|Totals
|30
|4
|9
|4
|Vibes
|001
|010
|000
|—
|2
|Billings
|121
|000
|00x
|—
|4
E: Yang (2) DP: Vibes 1, Mustangs 1. LOB: Vibes 10, Mustangs 7. 2B: Cotton (9), Free 2 (5). HR: Cotton (4). SB: Egnatuk (5), J. Williams (4). S: Willems.
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Rocky Mountain
|Luna, C L, 1-4
|3.0
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|Schanuel
|3.0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|7
|Pinto
|2.0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Billings
|Davis
|4.0
|4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|Koch W, 1-0
|3.1
|6
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Peguero S, 3
|1.2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|5
T: 2:26 A: 2,815
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.