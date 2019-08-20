Mustangs 10, Voyagers 6

Great Falls    Billings    
 abrhbi abrhbi
Weaver cf 5121Cotton cf 5011
Curbelo 3b 4000Hopkins rf 5111
Mendoza, H dh 4000Free 1b 4210
Delgado ss 4110Yang c 3220
Allen lf 3010Ruiz 3b 3211
Abbott 1b 3111Seminati lf 3001
Connell rf 4110Willems 2b 3220
Sanchez, K c 4111Ozuna dh 4125
Rivera 2b 4113McAfee ss 4000
Totals35686Totals 3410109
Voyagers050 001 000 
Mustangs000 510 13x 10 

E: Delgado (14). LOB: Voyagers 7, Mustangs 4. 2B: Abbott (9), Allen (3). HR: Rivera (2), Weaver (2), Ozuna (5), Hopkins (5). SB: Allen (1). SF: Seminati. 

   IPHRERBBSO
Great Falls        
Metzdorf   3.010003
Pineda   0.204020
Reich BS, 1   1.132200
Fernandez L, 3-2   2.011103
Pawelczyk   0.143301
Johnson   0.210001
Billings      
Carreno   4.276614
Dunne W, 4-3   2.100036
Schneider H, 3   1.000003
Peguero   1.010002

HBP: Abbott (by Schneider); Yang (by Pineda). WP: Reich; Pawelczyk 2; Carreno. T: 2:52. A: 2,449.

