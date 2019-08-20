Mustangs 10, Voyagers 6
|Great Falls
|Billings
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Weaver cf
|5
|1
|2
|1
|Cotton cf
|5
|0
|1
|1
|Curbelo 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Hopkins rf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|Mendoza, H dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Free 1b
|4
|2
|1
|0
|Delgado ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Yang c
|3
|2
|2
|0
|Allen lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Ruiz 3b
|3
|2
|1
|1
|Abbott 1b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Seminati lf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Connell rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Willems 2b
|3
|2
|2
|0
|Sanchez, K c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Ozuna dh
|4
|1
|2
|5
|Rivera 2b
|4
|1
|1
|3
|McAfee ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|35
|6
|8
|6
|Totals
|34
|10
|10
|9
|Voyagers
|050
|001
|000
|—
|6
|Mustangs
|000
|510
|13x
|—
|10
E: Delgado (14). LOB: Voyagers 7, Mustangs 4. 2B: Abbott (9), Allen (3). HR: Rivera (2), Weaver (2), Ozuna (5), Hopkins (5). SB: Allen (1). SF: Seminati.
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Great Falls
|Metzdorf
|3.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Pineda
|0.2
|0
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Reich BS, 1
|1.1
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Fernandez L, 3-2
|2.0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|Pawelczyk
|0.1
|4
|3
|3
|0
|1
|Johnson
|0.2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Billings
|Carreno
|4.2
|7
|6
|6
|1
|4
|Dunne W, 4-3
|2.1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|6
|Schneider H, 3
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Peguero
|1.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
HBP: Abbott (by Schneider); Yang (by Pineda). WP: Reich; Pawelczyk 2; Carreno. T: 2:52. A: 2,449.
