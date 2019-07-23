Mustangs 1, Voyagers 0
|Great Falls
|Billings
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Weaver cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Scntln lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Mldndo ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Hpkns cf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Mndza 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Lloyd 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Crbelo 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Yon rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Mieses rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Wllms dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Connell dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Smnti 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Comas lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|McAfee 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Snchz c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Mrtnz c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Rivra 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Cottn pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Reyes ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|31
|0
|3
|0
|Totals
|27
|1
|5
|1
|Great Falls
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|Billings
|000
|000
|001
|—
|1
E: Reyes (3), Seminati (5). DP: Great Falls 1. LOB: Great Falls 7, Billings 4. 2B: Mieses (6). SB: Scantlin (3), Hopkins (5). CS: Comas (2), Scantlin (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Great Falls
|Soleasky
|4.0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Pawelczyk
|2.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Patel
|2.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Johnson L,0-2
|0
|2
|1
|1
|2
|0
|Billings
|Conoropo
|5.0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|4
|Schneider
|2.0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Dunne W,1-2
|2.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
WP: Johnson 2. T: 2:14. A: 2,484.
