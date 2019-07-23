Mustangs 1, Voyagers 0

Great Falls    Billings    
 abrhbi abrhbi
Weaver cf 4000Scntln lf 3010
Mldndo ss 4010Hpkns cf 4021
Mndza 1b 4000Lloyd 1b 3000
Crbelo 3b 3000Yon rf 3000
Mieses rf 4010Wllms dh 3010
Connell dh 4000Smnti 3b 3000
Comas lf 3010McAfee 2b 3000
Snchz c 3000Mrtnz c 3010
Rivra 2b 2000Cottn pr 0100
     Reyes ss 2000
Totals 31030Totals 27151
          
Great Falls000 000 000 
Billings000 000 001 

E: Reyes (3), Seminati (5). DP: Great Falls 1. LOB: Great Falls 7, Billings 4. 2B: Mieses (6). SB: Scantlin (3), Hopkins (5). CS: Comas (2), Scantlin (1).

   IPHRERBBSO
Great Falls        
Soleasky  4.020003
Pawelczyk   2.010002
Patel   2.000003
Johnson L,0-2   021120
         
Billings      
Conoropo   5.020014
Schneider   2.010022
Dunne W,1-2   2.000004
         

WP: Johnson 2. T: 2:14. A: 2,484.

