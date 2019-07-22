Mustangs 3, Voyagers 0

Great Falls    Billings    
 abrhbi abrhbi
Rivera 2b 4000Cotton cf 3011
Curbelo 3b 3000Ruiz 3b 4010
Mendoza dh 3020Free c 4000
Delgado ss 4000Yang dh 3111
Mieses rf 4000Lloyd 1b 4020
Abbott 1b 2000Ozuna rf 3110
Comas cf 4010Case lf 3010
Goldfarb c 4010Willems 2b 3111
Allen lf 4010Reyes ss 2000
          
          
          
Totals 32050Totals 29383
Great Falls000 000 000 
Billings030 000 000 

DP: Great Falls 1. LOB: Great Falls 9, Billings 5. 2B: Willems (8), Case (2). HR: Yang (2). SB: Ozuna (2). 

   IPHRERBBSO
Great Falls        
Morgan (L,0-3)   683321
Peralta   100001
Milto   100001
         
         
         
Billings      
Carreno (W,2-3)   530043
Cachutt   110002
Nino    100001
Koch (S,1)   210002
         
         

HBP: Yang (by Morgan). WP: Morgan, Carreno 2. T: 2:20. A: 2,536.

