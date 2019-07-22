Mustangs 3, Voyagers 0
|Great Falls
|Billings
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Rivera 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Cotton cf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Curbelo 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Ruiz 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Mendoza dh
|3
|0
|2
|0
|Free c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Delgado ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Yang dh
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Mieses rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Lloyd 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Abbott 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Ozuna rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Comas cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Case lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Goldfarb c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Willems 2b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Allen lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Reyes ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|32
|0
|5
|0
|Totals
|29
|3
|8
|3
|Great Falls
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|Billings
|030
|000
|000
|—
|3
DP: Great Falls 1. LOB: Great Falls 9, Billings 5. 2B: Willems (8), Case (2). HR: Yang (2). SB: Ozuna (2).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Great Falls
|Morgan (L,0-3)
|6
|8
|3
|3
|2
|1
|Peralta
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Milto
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Billings
|Carreno (W,2-3)
|5
|3
|0
|0
|4
|3
|Cachutt
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Nino
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Koch (S,1)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
HBP: Yang (by Morgan). WP: Morgan, Carreno 2. T: 2:20. A: 2,536.
