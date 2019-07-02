Mustangs 5, Voyagers 1

Weaver cf 4000Case lf 4000
Maldonado ss 4010Ruiz 3b 4010
Mieses rf 4110Lloyd 1b 4121
Delgado 3b 4020Ozuna dh 2120
Abbott 1b 3001Yon rf 4110
Comas lf 3000Hopkins cf 3110
Connell dh 3000Free c 3113
Goldfarb c 3000McAfee 2b 0000
Rivera 2b 3000Finol ss 4000
Totals 31141Totals 31595
          
Great Fals000 000 100 
Billings000 500 00x 

E: Finol (1), Yon (1), McAfee (2). DP: Great Falls 1, Billings 1. LOB: Great Falls 4, Billings 7. 2B: Ozuna (3), Lloyd (1), McAfee (2). 3B: Delgado (1), Free (1). HR: Lloyd (3). SB: Delgado (1), Hopkins (2). SF: Abbott, McAfee.

   IPHRERBBSO
Great Falls        
Thompson   6.285526
Fernandez   1.110011
         
Billings      
Medrano W, 1-0   5.010007
Schneider   2.021005
Cachutt   1.000000
Peguero   1.010001
         

HBP: Hopkins (by Thompson). WP: Thompson; Medrano. T: 2:17. A: 2,266.

