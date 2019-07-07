Osprey 9, Mustangs 6 (10)

Missoula    Billings    
 abrhbi abrhbi
Reyes, J ss 5020Cotton cf4111
Coursey 2b 5210Reyes, R ss3101
Canzone cf 5111Lloyd 1b 5122
Brickhouse 1b 5010Ozuna rf 5011
Martinez, F dh4211Willems 2b 5000
Watson Jr. rf 4223Seminati 3b4000
Garcia, C lf 3100  McAfee 3b0000
Maxwell 3b 4123Yon dh 4000
Lanza c 3000Free c 4231
 0000  Case pr0000
 0000  Yang0000
 0000Scantlin lf 3110
 0000  Hopkins ph-lf 1000
Totals                38 910Totals                 38 
Osprey                                030 000  120  3  —       9    
Mustangs 000 320 100 — 

E: Brickhosue (3). DP: Billings 1. LOB: Missoula 5, Billings 6. 2B: Maxwell (1), Coursey (2), Canzone (5), Lloyd (2), Scantlin (2), Free (1). HR: Maxwell (1), Watson Jr. 2 (6), Free (1). SF: Reyes, R.

   IPHRERBBSO
Missoula        
Lacaze   5.055513
Marchese   1.211111
Rosario   1.120002
Arroyo W, 1-1   2.000004
         
         
Billings      
Medrano   1.233322
Gonzalez   3.100016
Koch H, 1   1.000000
Aranguren H, 2   1.053311
Stevenson BS, 1   2.000012
Dunne L, 0-2   1.023300

WP: Lacaze; Medrano; Stevenson. T: 3:12. A: 2,213.

