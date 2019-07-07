Osprey 9, Mustangs 6 (10)
|Missoula
|
|
|
|
|Billings
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Reyes, J ss
|5
|0
|2
|0
|Cotton cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Coursey 2b
|5
|2
|1
|0
|Reyes, R ss
|3
|1
|0
|1
|Canzone cf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|Lloyd 1b
|5
|1
|2
|2
|Brickhouse 1b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Ozuna rf
|5
|0
|1
|1
|Martinez, F dh
|4
|2
|1
|1
|Willems 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Watson Jr. rf
|4
|2
|2
|3
|Seminati 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Garcia, C lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
| McAfee 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Maxwell 3b
|4
|1
|2
|3
|Yon dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Lanza c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Free c
|4
|2
|3
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
| Case pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
| Yang
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Scantlin lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
| Hopkins ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|38
|9
|10
|8
|Totals
|38
|6
|8
|6
|Osprey
|030
|000
|120
|3
|—
|9
|Mustangs
|000
|320
|100
|0
|—
|6
E: Brickhosue (3). DP: Billings 1. LOB: Missoula 5, Billings 6. 2B: Maxwell (1), Coursey (2), Canzone (5), Lloyd (2), Scantlin (2), Free (1). HR: Maxwell (1), Watson Jr. 2 (6), Free (1). SF: Reyes, R.
|
|
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Missoula
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Lacaze
|
|
|5.0
|5
|5
|5
|1
|3
|Marchese
|
|
|1.2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Rosario
|
|
|1.1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Arroyo W, 1-1
|
|
|2.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Billings
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Medrano
|
|
|1.2
|3
|3
|3
|2
|2
|Gonzalez
|
|
|3.1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|Koch H, 1
|
|
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Aranguren H, 2
|
|
|1.0
|5
|3
|3
|1
|1
|Stevenson BS, 1
|
|
|2.0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Dunne L, 0-2
|
|
|1.0
|2
|3
|3
|0
|0
WP: Lacaze; Medrano; Stevenson. T: 3:12. A: 2,213.
