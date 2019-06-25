Osprey 9, Mustangs 6

(Tuesday)

Billings    Missoula    
 abrhbi abrhbi
McAfee 2b 4001Watson cf 4100
Case lf 5120Andueza 2b 3200
Ruiz 3b 5011Carranza rf 4111
Ozuna dh 5000B'house 1b 4111
Cotton cf 5020Peguero ss 5132
Yang c 4110Martinez dh 4000
Yon rf 2110Maxwell 3b 3000
Seminati 1b 4211Valbuena c 4220
Amador ss 3101Lachance lf 4142
Totals 37684Totals 359116
          
          
          
Billings100 400 010 
Missoula031 000 41x 

E: McAfee (1), Ruiz 2 (5), Andueza (1), Peguero (3). DP: Billings 1. LOB: Billings 9, Missoula 8. 2B: Cotton (3), Peguero (5), Lachance 2 (2). 3B: Case (1). HR: Seminati (2). SB: Peguero 2 (3), Lachance (1). CS: Peguero (1). 

   IPHRERBBSO
Billings        
Lodolo   1.122201
Conoropo   3.242013
Peguero   110002
Travieso L, 0-1   013210
Cachutt   111121
Dunne   121122
Missoula      
Cruz   3.135241
Fuenmayor W, 1-0   3.220015
Arroyo S,1   231103
         
         
         

WP: Cachutt, Dunne 2, Cruz. T: 3:07. A: 1,415.

