Osprey 7, Mustangs 2

Missoula    Billings    
 abrhbi abrhbi
Coursey ss 3011Case lf 4010
Andueza dh 5000Ruiz 3b 5000
Carranza rf 5110Cotton cf 3010
F. Martinez 1b 4110Hopkins rf 3100
Canzone cf 3200Scantlin dh 4110
C. Garcia 2b 5222Lloyd 1b 4011
Maxwell 3b 3001McAfee ss 4000
Valbuena c  3111Va. Martinez c 3000
LaChance lf 4022Finol 2b4020
          
          
          
Totals 35787Totals 34261
Missoula000 003 400 
Billings000 000 020 

E: Maxwell (1), Valbuena (3), Ruiz (6), McAfee (1), Va. Martinez (1). DP: Missoula 1. LOB: Missoula 9, Billings 10. 2B: Valbuena (2), Scantlin (1). 3B: Finol (1). SB: Canzone 2 (2), C. Garcia 2 (2), Cotton (1). CS: Maxwell 91), Case (1). SF: Maxwell.

   IPHRERBBSO
Missoula        
McMinn   430014
Lacaze (W,1-0)   310031
Rosario   112111
Williams   110001
         
         
Billings      
Karcher   300043
Schneider (L,1-1)   222212
Cachutt   121102
Dunne  0.244411
Gonzalez   2.100004
         

HBP: F. Martinez (by Karcher). WP: McMinn, Karcher, Schneider. T: 3:26. A: 2,503.

