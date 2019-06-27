Osprey 7, Mustangs 2
|Missoula
|Billings
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Coursey ss
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Case lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Andueza dh
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Ruiz 3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Carranza rf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Cotton cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|F. Martinez 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Hopkins rf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Canzone cf
|3
|2
|0
|0
|Scantlin dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|C. Garcia 2b
|5
|2
|2
|2
|Lloyd 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Maxwell 3b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|McAfee ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Valbuena c
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Va. Martinez c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|LaChance lf
|4
|0
|2
|2
|Finol 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Totals
|35
|7
|8
|7
|Totals
|34
|2
|6
|1
|Missoula
|000
|003
|400
|—
|7
|Billings
|000
|000
|020
|—
|2
E: Maxwell (1), Valbuena (3), Ruiz (6), McAfee (1), Va. Martinez (1). DP: Missoula 1. LOB: Missoula 9, Billings 10. 2B: Valbuena (2), Scantlin (1). 3B: Finol (1). SB: Canzone 2 (2), C. Garcia 2 (2), Cotton (1). CS: Maxwell 91), Case (1). SF: Maxwell.
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Missoula
|McMinn
|4
|3
|0
|0
|1
|4
|Lacaze (W,1-0)
|3
|1
|0
|0
|3
|1
|Rosario
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Williams
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Billings
|Karcher
|3
|0
|0
|0
|4
|3
|Schneider (L,1-1)
|2
|2
|2
|2
|1
|2
|Cachutt
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Dunne
|0.2
|4
|4
|4
|1
|1
|Gonzalez
|2.1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
HBP: F. Martinez (by Karcher). WP: McMinn, Karcher, Schneider. T: 3:26. A: 2,503.
