Pioneer League all-stars

Pitchers: Anderson Bido, RHP, Grand Junction; Liu Fuenmayor, LHP, Missoula; Karsen Lindell, RHP, Rocky Mountain; Patrick McGuff, RHP, Missoula; Josh McMinn, RHP, Missoula; Miguel Medrano, RHP, Billings; Corey Merrill, RHP, Ogden; Ramon Pineda, RHP, Great Falls; Jake Stevenson, RHP, Billings; Chih-Ting Wang, LHP, Idaho Falls; Avery Weems, LHP, Great Falls.

Infielders: Michael Emodi, C, Idaho Falls; Eric Yang, C, Billings; Harvin Mendoza, 1B, Great Falls; Eddy Diaz, 2B, Grand Junction; Clay Dungan, 2B, Idaho Falls; Sam McWilliams, 2B, Ogden; Jeremiah Jackson, SS, Orem; Liover Peguero, SS, Missoula; Christian Koss, 3B, Grand Junction; Brandon Lewis, 3B, Ogden.

Outfielders: Micah Bello, Rocky Mountain; Tristian Carranza, Missoula; D’Shawn Knowles, Orem; John Littell, Ogden; Andy Pages, Ogden; Colin Simpson, Grand Junction;

Manager: Tim Esmay, Great Falls.

Tags

Load comments