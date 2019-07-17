Rockies 8, Mustangs 7

Billings    Grand Junction    
 abrhbi abrhbi
Cotton cf 5010Carreras ss 4221
McAfee 3b 5011Yalowitz dh 4210
Lloyd 1b 2000Koss 3b 4120
  Free ph0100Simpson lf 5123
Ozuna 3000Pena, Y cf 3010
  Yon ph-dh 1110Cabrera, W rf 3000
Willems 2b 4110Taylor 1b 2001
Yang c 2111Barnwell c 4110
Case lf 4114Brown 2b 4110
Scantlin rf 4220     
Reyes, R ss 4020     
Totals 347106Totals 338106
          
Billings000 001 006 
Grand Junction200 213 00x 

E: Yang (1), Scantlin (1). DP: Grand Junction 3. LOB: Billings 4, Billings 8. 3B: Scantlin (2), Brown (1). HR: Case (2), Carreras (3). SB: Carreras (11). S: Koss.

   IPHRERBBSO
Billings        
Carreno L, 1-3   3.254431
Gonzalez   1.143323
Dunne   3.011014
         
         
         
Grand Junction      
Ruff   4.010006
Barlow W, 1-0   1.241112
Bido H, 4   1.100013
Moya   1.034421
Hepple   1.022200
         

WP: Gonzalez; Dunne 2; Hepple. T: 2:55. A: 1,653.

Tags

Load comments