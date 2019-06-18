Voyagers 8, Mustangs 7 (11)

Great Falls    Billings    
 abrhbi abrhbi
Weaver cf7000Case lf5001
Maldonado ss 3110Ruiz 3b 4000
  Rivera ss 2000Willems 2b 5021
Mieses rf 6121Yon dh 4200
Mendoza dh5110Ozuna rf3211
Delgado 3b4000Yang c 3100
Goldfard c 4220Amador ss 4001
Comas lf6022Seminati 1b 5120
Abbott 1b 3220Hopkins 5122
Quinteiro 2b 4101     
Totals448104Totals 38776
          
          
Great Falls           011      003      000      12     —        
Billings 010 200 011 11  7 

E: Goldfarb (1), Delgado (2), Amador (2), Ruiz 2 (2), Nino (1), Hopkins (1). LOB: Great Falls 16, Billings 10. 2B: Maldonado (1), Mieses (1), Goldfarb (1), Hopkins (1). HR: Ozuna (1). SB: Amador (1). CS: Ruiz (1). S: Delgado; Quinteiro; Case; Yang.

   IPHRERBBSO
Great Falls        
Metzdorf   2.032213
Roper   1.000021
Fernandez BS, 1  2.012233
Mercedes H, 1   3.011121
Pawelczyk BS, 1   1.021111
Patel W, 1-0, BS, 1   000000
Billings      
McGregor   5.062213
Travieso BS, 1   0.213131
Aranguren   1.110012
Dunne   1.000001
Schneider   1.010022
Nino L, 0-1   2.013125

WP: Roper; Travieso. T: 3:24. A: 2,262.

