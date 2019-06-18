Voyagers 8, Mustangs 7 (11)
|Great Falls
|Billings
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Weaver cf
|7
|0
|0
|0
|Case lf
|5
|0
|0
|1
|Maldonado ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Ruiz 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Rivera ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Willems 2b
|5
|0
|2
|1
|Mieses rf
|6
|1
|2
|1
|Yon dh
|4
|2
|0
|0
|Mendoza dh
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Ozuna rf
|3
|2
|1
|1
|Delgado 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Yang c
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Goldfard c
|4
|2
|2
|0
|Amador ss
|4
|0
|0
|1
|Comas lf
|6
|0
|2
|2
|Seminati 1b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|Abbott 1b
|3
|2
|2
|0
|Hopkins
|5
|1
|2
|2
|Quinteiro 2b
|4
|1
|0
|1
|Totals
|44
|8
|10
|4
|Totals
|38
|7
|7
|6
|Great Falls
|011
|003
|000
|12
|—
|8
|Billings
|010
|200
|011
|11
|—
|7
E: Goldfarb (1), Delgado (2), Amador (2), Ruiz 2 (2), Nino (1), Hopkins (1). LOB: Great Falls 16, Billings 10. 2B: Maldonado (1), Mieses (1), Goldfarb (1), Hopkins (1). HR: Ozuna (1). SB: Amador (1). CS: Ruiz (1). S: Delgado; Quinteiro; Case; Yang.
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Great Falls
|Metzdorf
|2.0
|3
|2
|2
|1
|3
|Roper
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|Fernandez BS, 1
|2.0
|1
|2
|2
|3
|3
|Mercedes H, 1
|3.0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|Pawelczyk BS, 1
|1.0
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Patel W, 1-0, BS, 1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Billings
|McGregor
|5.0
|6
|2
|2
|1
|3
|Travieso BS, 1
|0.2
|1
|3
|1
|3
|1
|Aranguren
|1.1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Dunne
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Schneider
|1.0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Nino L, 0-1
|2.0
|1
|3
|1
|2
|5
WP: Roper; Travieso. T: 3:24. A: 2,262.
