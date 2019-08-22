Great Falls 11, Billings 0
|Great Falls
|Billings
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Weaver cf
|5
|3
|1
|1
|Cotton cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Curbelo 2b
|5
|1
|2
|3
|Case lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Mendoza 1b
|5
|1
|1
|3
|Hlpkins cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Delgado ss
|5
|0
|1
|1
|Free c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Mieses rf
|5
|0
|2
|1
|Yang dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Allen lf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Ruiz 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Gnzlz c
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Sminati 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Abbtt dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Willems 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Mdlndo 2b
|5
|3
|3
|0
|Ozuna rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Reyes ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|44
|11
|13
|10
|Totals
|32
|0
|3
|0
|Great Falls
|003
|600
|020
|—
|13
|Billings
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
E: Curbelo 2 (8), Willems (7), Seminati 2 (8), Free (2). LOB: Great Falls 7, Billings 6. 2B: Maldonado (8), Mieses (11). SB: Allen (2), Weaver (7).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Great Falls
|Weems W, 3-2
|5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|9
|Patel
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Beer
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Billings
|McGregor L, 3-5
|3.1
|6
|8
|4
|1
|5
|Nino
|3.2
|4
|1
|1
|0
|5
|Raby
|2
|3
|2
|2
|0
|4
WP: Raby. T: 2:38. A: 2,357.
