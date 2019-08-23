Great Falls 11, Billings 0

(Wednesday)

Great Falls    Billings    
 abrhbi abrhbi
Weaver cf 5311Cotton cf 3010
Curbelo 2b 5123Case lf 1000
Mendoza 1b 5113Hlpkins cf 4000
Delgado ss 5011Free c 4010
Mieses rf 5021Yang dh 4000
Allen lf 5110Ruiz 3b 4010
Gnzlz c 5110Sminati 1b 4000
Abbtt dh 4111Willems 2b 3000
Mdlndo 2b 5330Ozuna rf 2000
     Reyes ss 3000
Totals 44111310Totals 32030
          
          
Great Falls003 600 020 13 
Billings000 000 000 

E: Curbelo 2 (8), Willems (7), Seminati 2 (8), Free (2). LOB: Great Falls 7, Billings 6. 2B: Maldonado (8), Mieses (11). SB: Allen (2), Weaver (7). 

   IPHRERBBSO
Great Falls        
Weems W, 3-2   510019
Patel   200002
Beer   220003
         
         
         
Billings      
McGregor L, 3-5   3.168415
Nino   3.241105
Raby   232204
         
         
         

WP: Raby. T: 2:38. A: 2,357.

