Voyagers 6, Mustangs 2

Great Falls    Billings    
 abrhbi abrhbi
Weavr cf 5122Cttn cf 3111
Mldndo ss 4010Hpkns lf 4110
Mndza 1b 5121Ruiz 3b 3001
Crbelo dh 5110Yang c 3010
Allen lf 4110Free dh 3010
Dlgado 3b 4121Ozuna rf 4010
Greene c 3000Wllms 2b 4000
Connll rf 4012Smnti 1b 3000
Rivra 2b 3110McAfee ss 3000
Totals 376116Totals 30252
          
          
          
Great Falls002 110 020 
Billings101 000 000 

DP: Great Falls 1. LOB: Great Falls 7, Billings 5. 2B: Weaver (7). 3B: Rivera (1), Hopkins (2). HR: Weaver (1), Delgado (2), Mendoza (5), Cotton (2). SB: Cotton (3). CS: Greene (1). SF: Ruiz.

   IPHRERBBSO
Great Falls        
Metzdorf   3.042203
Roper W,1-0   4.000007
Mercedes   1.000001
Pineda   1.010000
         
         
Billings      
Medrano L,2-2   4.053315
Gonzalez   2.111122
McDonald   1.242201
Stevenson   1.010002
         
         

HBP:(by Metzdorf) Yang, (by Mercedes) Cotton, (by Pineda) Free. WP: Metzdorf, Medrano. T: 2:27. A: 2,516.

