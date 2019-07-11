COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Billings starter Carlos Carreno threw six solid innings, leading the Mustangs to a 6-1 win over the Rocky Mountain Vibe in the Pioneer League Thursday night.
It’s the third straight win for the Mustangs (11-14), while the Vibe (9-16) dropped its fourth straight.
Carreno (1-2) had given up eight earned runs — 14 overall — in his previous 11 2/3 innings, but he was tough on the Vibe. In his best performance of the season, the 20-year-old allowed three hits and one run while striking out six. He walked one.
Frainger Aranguren (two innings) and Ryan Dunne (one inning) combined to allow one hit the rest of the way.
Reyny Reyes went 2-for-4 with two RBIs for the Mustangs. Cash Case was walked twice, hit by a pitche twice, and scored two runs.
The Mustangs built a 3-1 lead on single runs in the second, third and fourth innings.
Quincy McAfee got the scoring going with an RBI single, and Nate Scantlin scored in the third on a wild pitch by Vibes starter Carlos Luna. After Micah Bello pulled a run back for Rocky Mountain in the bottom of the third on his fifth homer of the season, Reyes answered for the Mustangs in the top of the fourth with this first RBI single of the game.
Game three of the four-game series is scheduled for a 6:40 p.m. start on Friday.
