IDAHO FALLS, Idaho — Kember Nacero scored on a throwing error to give the Idaho Falls Chukars a 4-3 win over the Billings Mustangs in 10 innings Friday night at Melalueuca Field.
The teams play again on Saturday at 7:15 p.m.
The Mustangs (1-6) loaded the bases with one out in the ninth but could not push a run across. They had runners at first and third in the 10th with one out but came up empty. Billings left 14 runners on base.
The Chukars (7-0) remain unbeaten.
Victor Ruiz had two RBIs for Billings, while Leonardo Seminati had three hits and scored two runs. T.J. Hopkins also had an RBI. Mustang batters struck out 13 times. Billings pitchers registered 11 strikeouts.
Nacero started at second base in the 10th and scored on a fielder's choice by Clay Dungan.
