GREAT FALLS — Four Great Falls pitchers combined on a four-hitter, leading the Voyagers to a 3-2 Pioneer League win over the Billings Mustangs Friday.
It was the second consecutive win over the Mustangs for the Voyagers, who took two of three in the series.
Billings returns to Dehler Park to begin a three-game series with the Missoula Osprey Saturday, while the Voyagers remain at home for a four-game series with Idaho Falls.
Rigo Fernandez (2-0), the third Voyager pitcher, allowed an unearned run in two innings. Nate Pawelczyk allowed one hit in two innings to earn his first save for the Voyagers, who recorded 13 strikeouts and walked just one.
Manuel Cachutt (0-1) allowed two runs in two-thirds of an inning to take the loss.
Great Falls (7-11) took the lead in the bottom of the seventh on an RBI single by Cameron Simmons and a wild pitch from Jeffry Nino, which allowed Jakob Goldfard to score for a 3-2 lead.
TJ Hopkins singled to lead off the sixth and came around to score with the help of a Voyagers error to give the Mustangs a 2-1 lead.
The Mustangs (7-13) took a 1-0 lead in the fop of the third on singles by Cash Case and Quincy McAfee and a wild pitch.
Sam Abbott hit his second home run of the season in the bottom of the fifth to bring the Voyagers to a 1-1 tie.
