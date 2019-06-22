IDAHO FALLS, Idaho — Rhett Aplin’s two-out, walk-off three-run home run in the bottom of the ninth inning lifted the Idaho Falls Chukars over the Billings Mustangs 8-6 Saturday night in Pioneer League baseball at Melaleuca Field.
The teams finish the series with a 4 p.m. game on Sunday.
It is the second straight game that Billings (1-7) has lost on the final play. The Mustangs lost on a throwing error on Friday night.
The Chukars scored six runs in the ninth inning. Ismaldo Rodriguez had a two-run home run to start the rally.
Aplin’s game-winner was his second home run of the game. He hit a solo home run in the fourth inning. Michael Emodi homered for the Chukars (8-0) in the second inning.
The Mustangs rallied with three runs in the seventh inning on four hits and added another three runs in the ninth on Robert Boselli’s two out, three-run homer to right-center field.
Quin Cotton and Victor Ruiz each had three hits for the Mustangs.
Idaho Falls had the bases loaded with no outs in the seventh but Mustang pitcher Frainger Aranguren got out of the jam with two strikeouts and a pop up to the catcher.
Former No. 1 pick Nick Travieso pitched 2.1 innings for Billings, allowing one hit and walking one. He struck out three.
After Idaho Falls, Billings will travel to Missoula for three games starting Monday. The Mustangs return to Dehler Park on Thursday against the Osprey.
