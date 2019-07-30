GREAT FALLS — Eric Yang's sacrifice fly scored Jonathan Willems in the 10th inning to give the Mustangs a 4-3 win over the Great Falls Voyagers on Tuesday night.
The teams wrap up their three-game series on Wednesday with a 7 p.m. game.
Victor Ruiz delivered a clutch RBI double in the ninth inning to pull Billings even. The hit to left field scored Matt Lloyd.
T.J. Hopkins had a solo home run for the Mustangs in the sixth inning. He and Reniel Ozuna had two hits apiece.
Francis Peguero pitched the eighth and ninth innings to earn his first win of the season. Johnnie Schneider pitched the 10th for his first save of the season.
Five Mustang pitchers combined to strike out 15 Great Falls batters.
