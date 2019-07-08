HELENA -- Former Helena Senators standout Tristan Shea recently concluded his college baseball career at the Oregon Institute of Technology in Klammath Falls, Oregon.
Shea, a 5-foot-9, 185-pound outfielder, finished his senior season for the Owls with a .206 batting average. He posted 22 RBIs in 49 games, while lacing five doubles and 4 home runs, for a .300 slugging percentage.
Oregon Tech is an NAIA school, competing in the Cascade Collegiate Conference.
In 2015, Shea capped off his third season with the Senators by being named the team’s co-MVP. He shared the Betty Cottingham Memorial Award with Troy Arntson.
Shea also garnered the Earl Tucker Trophy as team batting champion, with a .340 average. Helena’s centerfielder also led the squad with 64 hits, 19 doubles, 48 runs scored and a .474 slugging percentage.
“Tristan embodied all that we tried to build into our program,” former Senators’ coach Dave Thennis said. “He was a hard-working great competitor, a fantastic teammate, and a fundamentally sound player. Tristan Shea is the kind of kid every coach wants to have on his team."
As a sophomore at Oregon Tech, Shea appeared in 27 games, including 17 starts. He stroked four extra base hits, including his first collegiate home run, while scoring 11 times and knocking in 7 runs.
“Tristan played a flawless year in the outfield, as well,” according to the OIT athletic website.
In 2018, he batted .339 with six doubles and 10 RBIs, before his season came to an end due to an ACL knee injury.
The son of Ed and Donna Shea, Tristan graduated this spring with a Bachelor of Science Health Informatics Degree, while also garnering CCC Academic All-American and NAIA Scholar Athlete awards.
Shea has accepted a position with Montana Primary Care Association, and is in the process of moving back to Montana.
