BILLINGS — Craig Carse of Billings Christian was selected the National Christian School Athletic Association boys basketball coach of the year.
Carse guided the Warriors to a 24-3 record and the Division 4C national championship this season. The team defeated Finger Lakes of New York 69-65 in the title game.
Senior Nikola Sasaroga was a first-team all-NCSAA All-American in the small school division for Billings Christian.
Sasaroga and Tate Elkin were also chosen to the Far West Super Region team. Elkin had 25 points in the title game while Sasaroga had 12.
