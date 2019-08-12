FARMINGTON, Utah — The complete Big Sky Conference football ROOT Sports game of the week schedule, with kickoff times, was announced by the league office Monday.
ROOT will broadcast a total of 10 games beginning Sept. 21 when Eastern Washington visits Idaho at 1 p.m. Mountain time.
Montana visits UC Davis the following week for a 2 p.m. kickoff, then hosts Idaho State on Oct. 5 for a game that begins at 1. Northern Colorado plays at Eastern Washington Oct. 12 for a 2 p.m. contest, and Idaho State faces in-state rival Idaho at 3:30 on Oct. 19.
Montana will be featured on ROOT again when it hosts EWU on Oct. 26 at noon. Montana State’s first appearance on the network is Nov. 2 when it welcomes Southern Utah for a noon kickoff.
On Nov. 9, the Grizzlies will host Idaho at 1 p.m., and will again be shown on ROOT on Nov. 16 when they host Weber State at 1 p.m.
The 119th Brawl of the Wild will be the featured game on Nov. 23, with Montana and Montana State kicking off at noon from Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman.
All 10 Big Sky Conference football games will be produced and televised in high definition. Select games will be available on AT&T SportsNet.
ROOT Sports is available through most cable providers. Big Sky games will also be shown live on DirecTV’s Audience Network.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.