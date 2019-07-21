BILLINGS — Naturally, Chris Ball knows he has some big shoes to fill as the head football coach at Northern Arizona, a position Jerome Souers held for the past 21 seasons.
Souers was an institution on NAU’s Flagstaff, Arizona, campus, leading the Lumberjacks to 123 victories and breaking a barrier as the first Native American head football coach in Division I.
“He did a tremendous job, and I have a lot of respect for Jerome,” Ball said last week during the Big Sky Kickoff media event at the Davenport Hotel in Spokane, Washington.
Ball, most recently an FBS defensive coordinator at Memphis and Arizona State, is one of two new head coaches in the Big Sky this season; the other is Sacramento State’s Troy Taylor, the offensive coordinator at Utah the previous two seasons, who takes over for Jody Sears.
Both are first-time college head coaches.
Since being hired in December, the men have worked to instill a new culture within their respective programs — a drawn-out process but necessary in the face of transition.
The Lumberjacks won just four games last year in Souers’ final campaign. They made the FCS playoffs in 2017 but haven’t won a Big Sky Conference championship since 2003, which Ball hopes to rectify with a specific set of values.
“Character. We want to establish great character,” said Ball, who was one of five finalist for the head coaching job at Montana State in 2015 before Jeff Choate was eventually hired. “We want to establish a great work ethic, we want to establish some toughness, we want to be smart, and then we want to be talented. Those are the things that we’re hanging our hat on right now.
“That’s something we’re trying to instill in our guys, and so far they’ve done a great job. The kids have met the standard.”
Sacramento State won seven games under Sears two years ago but otherwise have never made the FCS playoffs since jumping up to Division I and joining the Big Sky in 1996.
Taylor’s doctrine is built on passion and devotion to the game, to the team, and to the institution. And Taylor, who went 63-8 overall in separate stints as a head coach at Folsom High School in the Sacramento area, is embracing what figures to be a significant duty in turning the Hornets around.
“I’m here for a challenge. If I wanted to stay in an environment that was comfortable I never would have left Folsom High School. I would have just stayed there,” Taylor said said. “So I’m here for those challenges. That’s where the good stuff comes from.”
A head coaching transition can be complicated for a given program, but Ball has an ace up his sleeve in NAU senior quarterback Case Cookus.
Cookus (6-4, 205) sat out most of last season with a shoulder injury — the second time he’s missed significant playing time in his career — but has proven to be as good as they come in the Big Sky Conference when healthy.
Cookus has thrown for just under 8,000 yards in his career with 74 touchdown passes and a completion percentage of .634. In 2015, Cookus won the Jerry Rice Award as the top freshman in the FCS.
The value of Cookus’ presence isn’t lost on Ball.
“Any time you’ve got a quarterback you’ve got a chance. To be honest with you it’s one of the reasons I took the job,” Ball said. “He’s battled through adversity and it hasn’t fazed him. He shows up every day. He knew what he needed to do to make himself better.
“He’s bigger, he’s stronger, he’s healthy … I’m really proud of the way he’s handled himself through this transition. He’s got great character, he’s smart, he’s got great work ethic and he’s tough. And he’s talented. Those are things that he has, and any time you’ve got that at that quarterback position you’ve got a chance.”
Taylor, a Cal grad, was the offensive coordinator at Eastern Washington in 2016 when Eagles quarterback Gage Gubrud threw for an FCS record 5,160 yards. Taylor’s sling-the-ball-around-the-yard philosophy won’t change at Sac State, and quarterback Kevin Thomson, running back Elijah Dotson and receiver Pierre Williams, etc., are expected to deliver.
But Taylor offered that perhaps the most important move he’s made to this point was to pluck Andy Thompson from NAU to be Sac State’s defensive coordinator. Thompson, a former player at Montana, spent 10 years as the Lumberjacks’ defensive coordinator, where he coached more than 60 All-Big Sky selections.
Ex-Montana, UNLV and Southern Illinois defensive coordinator Kraig Paulson, a Plentywood native, is also on Taylor’s staff as defensive line coach.
Thompson and Co. have a big job: The Hornets finished second-to-last in the Big Sky in total defense in 2018.
Taylor is a big believer in “process.” He said positive results will eventually come to a program starving for greater success.
“Obviously we want to win and be authentic about that, but you don’t win by talking about it,” Taylor said. “You do that by being in the moment. We will spend the exact amount of time on a game whether we’ve won or we’ve lost. We’ll give the same emotion and energy to that.
“One moment is not bigger than any other, so it’s about each day. I know that sounds trite in coach-talk, but anybody who’s really good at anything, they’re in that moment and they’re enjoying it.
“Are we going to be a great program? Are we going to win championships? Absolutely. I don’t know when that’s going to happen, but it will happen.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.