MOSCOW, Idaho — Idaho has fired basketball coach Don Verlin after he was placed on administrative leave following a consultant's report that found potential NCAA violations.
Idaho announced the firing Friday. Verlin was placed on administrative leave May 28. The school said the decision was made after consultation with current university president Chuck Staben and incoming president C. Scott Green.
Interim Idaho athletic director Pete Isakson said Verlin was terminated for cause. "These are not easy conversations or decisions, but we have a direct responsibility to do what is best for the university," Isakson said.
Consulting firm Ice Miller investigated the program and found three possible NCAA violations, one including a staff member practicing with the team. Verlin was 177-176 in 11 seasons at Idaho.
Assistant coach Zac Claus was named interim head coach and will serve in that role for the upcoming season. A search for a permanent head coach will begin next spring, the school said.
Idaho joins Idaho State, Montana State and Northern Arizona as the four schools in the Big Sky Conference that underwent a coaching change this offseason.
