Bozeman's McCade O'Reilly ran for nearly 1,300 yards and 14 TDs during his junior season. O'Reilly committed to Montana State on Saturday night.

BOZEMAN -- Bozeman High two-way standout McCade O'Reilly has committed to play football at Montana State in 2020.

O'Reilly, a 6-foot, 205-pound first-team all-stater at both linebacker and running back, announced his commitment Saturday night on Twitter.

"Very excited to join the gang and announce my commitment to Montana State!" he wrote.

O'Reilly, who was runnerup at 205 pounds at the Class AA wrestling meet and also played lacrosse, considered an offer from Montana as well. An older brother Callahan is a redshirt sophomore linebacker with the Bobcats and another brother Payton is a tight end at Miami (Ohio).

O'Reilly was a backup at running back to MSU-bound Joe Olson when the 2018 season began. But he took over when Olson was hurt and rushed for nearly 1,300 yards and 14 touchdowns.

