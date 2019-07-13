BOZEMAN -- Bozeman High two-way standout McCade O'Reilly has committed to play football at Montana State in 2020.
O'Reilly, a 6-foot, 205-pound first-team all-stater at both linebacker and running back, announced his commitment Saturday night on Twitter.
"Very excited to join the gang and announce my commitment to Montana State!" he wrote.
Very excited to join the gang and announce my commitment to Montana State ! pic.twitter.com/iAdgRqbxZy— McCade O'Reilly (@mccade_o) July 14, 2019
O'Reilly, who was runnerup at 205 pounds at the Class AA wrestling meet and also played lacrosse, considered an offer from Montana as well. An older brother Callahan is a redshirt sophomore linebacker with the Bobcats and another brother Payton is a tight end at Miami (Ohio).
O'Reilly was a backup at running back to MSU-bound Joe Olson when the 2018 season began. But he took over when Olson was hurt and rushed for nearly 1,300 yards and 14 touchdowns.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.