Two-way lineman Aaron Richards of Butte Central High School has verbally committed to play football at Montana State beginning in the fall of 2020.
Richards, who will be a senior at Butte Central in the coming academic year, announced his intent to join the Bobcats via Twitter and confirmed his commitment in a text message Monday.
Extremely honored to announce that I will be commiting to Montana State University for football! Go Cats!🐱💙💛 pic.twitter.com/d6Rwzk6SHk— Aaron Richards (@arichy32) July 1, 2019
Richards, who is up to 6-foot-4½ and 280 pounds, plays on the interior defensive line and at guard and tackle on offense for the Class A Maroons. He was an all-state offensive lineman last fall.
Butte Central football coach Don Peoples Jr. said Montana State is “getting a great kid and a great student, the kind of guy that works extremely hard. He’s an outstanding student-athlete prospect.”
As of now, Richards said he is likely to begin his career at MSU on the offensive line.
Richards joins Colstrip lineman Trey Yates as the Bobcats’ first commits for their 2020 recruiting class.
