BOZEMAN — Former Big Timber basketball standout Brent Finn has decided to finish his college basketball career at Montana State.

Finn, who spent two years at Dawson Community College and last season at Texas A&M International University, announced Tuesday on Twitter that he is transferring to MSU.

A guard, Finn averaged 14.1 points per game at Texas A&M International, an NCAA Division II program.

"I'm blessed and excited to announce I'm committed to Montana State University," Finn tweeted, including a photo of him wearing an MSU jersey.

Finn earned Heartland Conference player of the week honors in January. He scored 34 points that week against Lubbock Christian and scored in double figures 18 times during the season.

Tags

Load comments