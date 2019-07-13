ATHENS, Ga. — Former Montana State men's basketball coach Brian Fish has landed a job as an assistant at Georgia under longtime friend Tom Crean.
Fish, whose contract was not renewed after five seasons in Bozeman, will be director of player personnel, according to newspapers in Athens and Savannah.
Fish, 53, was 65-92 in his tenure at MSU, including 15-17 this past season and 42-50 in regular-season Big Sky Conference games. His salary will be $175,000.
Fish previously has been an assistant at Oregon, Creighton, Marshall, Texas Christian and San Diego. The Bobcats' highest finish under the Indiana native was fourth in the Big Sky, and their best overall finish was 16-16 in 2016-17.
Fish played collegiately at Western Kentucky and Marshall.
