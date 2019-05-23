BOZEMAN — Jason Scrempos, a defensive lineman from the University of Washington, has joined the Montana State football program as a graduate transfer, Bobcats coach Jeff Choate announced Thursday.
Originally from Milpitas, California, Scrempos redshirted at UW in 2015 and played on the Huskies' defensive line from 2016-18. Scrempos played in eight games, making one tackle against BYU in 2018.
He was a MaxPreps All-Northern California selection as a senior at Milpitas High in 2014. He was the Santa Clara Valley Athletic League De Anza Division defensive lineman of the year in 2014, leading his league in sacks and finishing with 55 tackles. He notched a dozen sacks with 99 total tackles as a junior. Scrempos also earned honorable mention all-league honors in basketball, and threw the shot and discus for the track team.
“Jason played on Pac-12 championship teams at the University of Washington,” Choate said in a press release. “We expect him to have an immediate impact for us, and solidify the interior defensive line.
"He’s 6-6, 300 pounds, and he can play nose or tackle. Jason played at a high level in high school and is familiar with our system, and he adds immediate pop to our defense. We’re very excited to add Jason to our program.”
Scrempos comes to the Bobcats with one season of eligibility remaining. He joins former Huskies defensive linemen Bryce Sterk and Amandre Williams on MSU's 2019 roster.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.