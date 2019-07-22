BOZEMAN — Montana State’s 2019 football schedule drew closer to completion Monday, with kickoff times announced for the first eight games of 2019 and television partners named for seven of the team’s 12 games.
Montana State’s home opener on Sept. 7 against Southeast Missouri State, a 2018 FCS playoff team seemingly destined for a spot in the subdivision’s major preseason polls, kicks off at 6 p.m. and serves as the 2019 Gold Rush game. The Gold Rush game and the Sept. 21 contest against Norfolk State (1 p.m.) will each air on the SWX Montana family of stations.
The Big Sky Conference opener against Northern Arizona on Sept. 28 also begins at 1 p.m., while the homecoming game on Oct. 12 against Sacramento State kicks off at 2 p.m.
Montana State opens the season at Texas Tech on Aug. 31. The Red Raiders and MSU kick off at 2 p.m. Mountain Time on FOX Sports Southwest, while the Bobcats play at Western Illinois on Sept. 14 at 2 p.m. MT. That game airs on either ESPN+ or ESPN3.
The Bobcats' contest at North Dakota on Oct. 26 is an 11 a.m. MT kickoff, with the game televised on SWX Montana.
The television partners for the five Bobcat games not on ROOT Sports — games against NAU, at Cal Poly, Sacramento State, at Northern Colorado and at UC Davis — and the kick times for the team’s final four games will all be set later this summer.
