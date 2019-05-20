BOZEMAN — Montana State tight ends coach and recruiting coordinator Josh Taufalele has resigned from the team for personal reasons, head coach Jeff Choate announced in a press release on Monday.
Choate named former Boise State offensive lineman Nate Potter as Taufalele's replacement. Potter was most recently the offensive line coach at the College of Idaho in 2018. He played offensive line at Boise State from 2006-11, earning All-America accolades in 2011.
Potter, a BSU hall of famer, also spent time as a quality control analyst and a graduate assistant with the Broncos. He played in 44 games in the NFL after being drafted in the seventh round by the Cardinals.
"I'm very excited to add someone very familiar with our culture and values to our coaching staff," Choate said in the release. "He's a talented coach, and as an Academic All-America he's obviously a very bright young man. I'm really excited about what he brings to our program."
Running backs coach DeNarius McGhee will take over as recruiting coordinator, according to MSU.
Taufalele previously coached MSU’s offensive line beginning in the 2017 season before transitioning to his most recent role.
Potter is the fourth full-time coaching addition to MSU's staff this offseason. The others are Kane Ioane (defensive coordinator/safeties), Bobby Daly (linebackers) and Erik Frazier (wide receivers).
With Taufalele’s help, MSU finished seventh in the FCS in rushing yards per game in 2017, 17th in 2018, and last fall rushed for a school-record 5.7 yards per carry. Isaiah Ifanse set a school rushing record in 2018, the same season that Troy Andersen rushed for more yards than any previous quarterback in Big Sky Conference history.
"Josh has been an invaluable member of our staff the last two seasons," Choate said in the release. "And while I hate losing him as a coach, I have so much respect for him as a man willing to take care of his family and make that his top priority.
"Josh was instrumental in building our program, and integral in our success running the football. But of all the things that we'll miss about Josh, his ability to build relationships and gain the respect of everyone in our program will be the hardest to replace."
Choate also announced the addition of two new interns. Jonathan Amosa, a former player at the University of Washington, is the offensive intern, while Hayden Schuh, also a former UW player and defensive graduate assistant at Cal, comes to MSU as an analyst.
