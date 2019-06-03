Bill Kollar and Jeff Choate

Bill Kollar talks with Montana State coach Jeff Choate during the 2017 Montana Football Hall of Fame banquet at the Red Lion Convention Center.

 406mtsports.com file photo

BOZEMAN — Montana State football legend Bill Kollar, a longtime NFL assistant coach currently with the Denver Broncos, landed on the ballot for National Football Foundation & College Hall of Fame’s 2020 induction class on Monday.

Kollar was a first-team All-America at MSU in 1973 after earning second-team accolades in 1972. He was also named Big Sky Conference defensive player of the year by the UPI as a junior in 1972, and was the first defensive lineman in conference history to earn first-team honors three times.

He was MVP of the 1974 Senior Bowl, the first defensive player so honored, and was drafted with the 24th selection of the 1974 NFL Draft by Cincinnati. He earned All-Rookie honors that season, and played with the Bengals until 1977 before finishing his career with Tampa Bay (1977-82).

A native of Warren, Ohio, Kollar’s No. 77 is one of four retired at Montana State, and he was inducted into the Bobcat Athletics Hall of Fame. He has coached with Tampa Bay (1984), St. Louis (2001-05), Buffalo (2006-08), Houston (2009-14) and Denver (2015-present) in the NFL after beginning his career as a college coach.

Kollar is also a member of the Montana Football Hall of Fame.

