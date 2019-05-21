BOZEMAN — The Montana State University club hockey team has hired former National Hockey League goaltender Peter Budaj as its goalie coach, the program announced Tuesday.
Budaj retired in 2019 after a professional career spanning 17 seasons in both the NHL and AHL. He played in the NHL for the Colorado Avalanche, Montreal Canadians, Winnipeg Jets, Los Angeles Kings, and the Tampa Bay Lightning.
Budaj was drafted in 2001 by the Avalanche, the 63rd pick overall. He also played in two Olympic Games for Slovakia in 2006 and 2014.
“I am very excited about joining the staff of MSU hockey," Budaj said. "The team had a really strong season last year and I can’t wait for the season to start and see where we can take this growing program. I am excited to share all of my knowledge of many years in the NHL to help the team and individual players reach their potential.”
The MSU team advanced to the American Collegiate Hockey Association national tournament last season.
